Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Up 17.4% in May

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Caravelle International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caravelle International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Caravelle International Group Price Performance

CACO remained flat at $0.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82. Caravelle International Group has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation and carbon neutrality industry. It also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts.

