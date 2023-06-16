Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Bryan Wiener Sells 15,000 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cars.com Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,457. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.96.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
