Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in May

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CRTIF remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Friday. 59,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,730. Cartier Silver has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

