Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CWQXF opened at $9.19 on Monday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 181 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

