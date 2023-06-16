CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 414,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBL International Stock Performance

Shares of BANL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. 24,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,289. CBL International has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries is an established marine fuel logistic company currently focusing on the Asia Pacific region, providing one-stop solutions for vessel refueling. CBL International Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

