CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 414,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CBL International Stock Performance
Shares of BANL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. 24,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,289. CBL International has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00.
About CBL International
