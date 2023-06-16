Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 807,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

