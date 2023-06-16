Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 41,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $88.14.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

