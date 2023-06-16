Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 195,934 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,104,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VDE traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $112.63. 58,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

