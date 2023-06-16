Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 562 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,679 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,313 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 330,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,267. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

