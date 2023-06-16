Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $5,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,108. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

