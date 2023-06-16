Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.27. 97,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

