Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 59,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,561. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLLNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

