Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,740. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.18. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.67). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

