Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.
Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
Read More
