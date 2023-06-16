Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 182,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 145,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

