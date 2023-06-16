Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 121,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 218,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Central Puerto Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

