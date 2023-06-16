Centre Asset Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

