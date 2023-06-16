Centre Asset Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up about 1.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

