Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $4.29 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $282.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $724.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $283.99.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on META. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

