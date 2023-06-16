China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Trading Down 9.6%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 105,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 487,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

China Liberal Education Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Liberal Education

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLEU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

