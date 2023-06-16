Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $37.81 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.