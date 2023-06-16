Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in May

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 831.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF remained flat at $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

