CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$183.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$169.03.

CNR stock traded up C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$156.70. 2,287,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$159.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$161.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$139.40 and a 1-year high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7287018 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

