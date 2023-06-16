CIBC Trims AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Target Price to C$8.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.25 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF remained flat at $5.56 during midday trading on Friday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.