CIBC Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.71.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE:SAP opened at C$30.66 on Monday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$26.80 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.89. The firm has a market cap of C$12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0186418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.