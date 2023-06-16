CIBC Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.71.
Saputo Stock Performance
TSE:SAP opened at C$30.66 on Monday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$26.80 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.89. The firm has a market cap of C$12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
