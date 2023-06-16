Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. 878,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,615. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

