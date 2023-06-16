Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.1 %
Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. 878,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,615. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15.
Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic
In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
