CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CITIC Stock Performance
Shares of CTPCY remained flat at $6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 337. CITIC has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.
CITIC Company Profile
