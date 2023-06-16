CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CITIC Stock Performance

Shares of CTPCY remained flat at $6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 337. CITIC has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

