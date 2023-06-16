Citigroup Increases Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $16.50

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Embraer by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,484,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,586,000 after buying an additional 2,764,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Embraer by 3,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 1,235,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

