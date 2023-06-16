Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 49,192 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 107,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 67,729 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,187.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 662,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 610,683 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

