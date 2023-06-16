Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.68 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

