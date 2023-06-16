Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $456.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.40. The company has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

