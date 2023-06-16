Claro Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Hershey by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $260.86 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,723. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

