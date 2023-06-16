Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $220.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.90. The firm has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.