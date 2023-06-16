Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $323.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.56. The company has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $325.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

