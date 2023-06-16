Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 3,105 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

