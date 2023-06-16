Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,959,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 1,247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 632.0 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

OTCMKTS COCSF remained flat at $8.87 during trading on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

