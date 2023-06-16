Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.91. 7,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 6,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.78.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $83.06 million, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

