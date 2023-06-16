Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $182,188,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.40. 6,837,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,269,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

