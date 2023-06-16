Comparing Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nextracker and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 3 13 0 2.81 Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nextracker presently has a consensus price target of $41.27, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Virgin Orbit has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25,836.60%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Nextracker.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nextracker and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextracker and Virgin Orbit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.90 billion 1.03 $1.14 million N/A N/A Virgin Orbit $33.18 million 0.35 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -0.06

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Summary

Nextracker beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

