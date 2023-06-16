Comparing Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) & MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% MidWestOne Financial Group 19.65% 11.91% 0.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A MidWestOne Financial Group $244.28 million 1.41 $60.83 million $3.08 7.14

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sberbank of Russia and MidWestOne Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A MidWestOne Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.44%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

