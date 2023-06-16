Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.39.
Comstock Resources Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of CRK opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Comstock Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.
Insider Activity
In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $39,279,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $51,870,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 2,681,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
