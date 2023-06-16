Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.39.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of CRK opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $39,279,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $51,870,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 2,681,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.