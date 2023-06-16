Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,131 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

