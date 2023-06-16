Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF makes up about 0.9% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BUFB opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

