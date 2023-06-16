Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $62.77.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.