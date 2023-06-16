Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,673,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,179,847 shares.The stock last traded at $57.58 and had previously closed at $57.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

