Cosmos Price Reaches $8.73 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $63.65 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $8.73 or 0.00033229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00043997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

