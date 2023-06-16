Critical Survey: STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) versus Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 25.30% 35.62% 22.19% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $16.13 billion 2.79 $3.96 billion $4.50 11.03 Ebang International $32.33 million 1.10 -$43.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Ebang International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for STMicroelectronics and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 2 8 0 2.64 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $54.22, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Ebang International.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Ebang International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment is composed of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment includes low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment deals with general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

About Ebang International

(Get Rating)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

