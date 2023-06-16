Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.17-$11.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.94 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion. Crocs also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.83-$2.98 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Crocs stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

