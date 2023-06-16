Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.77.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
