Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Curis Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 306,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Curis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 86,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 81.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 187,394.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,136,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Further Reading

