D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of DHI opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $247,001,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

