D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
Shares of DHI opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $247,001,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.