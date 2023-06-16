DA Davidson Lowers Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target to $1.00

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hyzon Motors by 88.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

